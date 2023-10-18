Lady Spartans Win 5th Straight

ETV News Stock Photo by Dusty Butler

After besting rival Carbon last week and extending their win streak, the Lady Spartans were looking to make it five straight on Tuesday. Emery did just that as the team won a hard fought battle on the road against Richfield.

The Lady Spartans came out strong in the first, cruising to an easy 25-13 victory. The team followed that up with another win in the second, 25-19, to take the early 2-0 lead.

Knowing it was do-or-die, Richfield came clawing back in the third set. The teams traded points back and forth as they both sought the advantage. The Lady Wildcats took it to extra points and emerged victorious, 32-30, to win the set.

Richfield rode that momentum into the fourth, winning the set 25-19, to even things up at 2-2. The Lady Spartans responded in a big way and shut the door in the final set, 15-8, to win the game 3-2.

With the win, Emery (25-4, 11-3 Region 12) secures the #1 seed in 3A, giving the team a bye in the opening round of the 3A Girls’ Volleyball State Championships. The Lady Spartans will play their first game of the tournament in the second round on Oct. 25 at Utah Valley University.