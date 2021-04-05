Local Youngsters Delight in Easter Fun *Photo Gallery*

By Traci Bishop and Julie Johansen

To welcome the 2021 Easter holiday, numerous egg hunts were hosted throughout Carbon and Emery counties.

On Saturday, April 3, just one day before Easter itself, Helper City began the day by hosting its annual hunt at the baseball field, beginning at 9 a.m. sharp.

Following this, at noon, the Price City Youth Council presented the inaugural community Easter egg hunt, hosted at Washington Park in Price.

Each hunt had sections cordoned off for age groups to ensure that each child in attendance had the opportunity to nab some colorful eggs. Prizes were also available with special eggs at each of the hunts.

The Easter Bunny had a busy day before his big day, as he was in attendance at both hunts and eager to take photos with the youngsters.

Saturday morning also excited little Easter enthusiasts and their parents as they gathered many eggs from the splash pad park in Huntington. The Huntington City Council was then ready to exchange the slips from the eggs for prizes at the pavilion.