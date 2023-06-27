Xeriscaped Yard Highlighted in Helper

With the warm weather finally being welcomed back to the Carbon Corridor, the Helper City Yard of the Month award was chosen for the month of June.

This month, the recipient was chosen as their yard is eco-friendly and uses a xeriscape approach. With beautifully decorated stones and yard decor that is native to the state of Utah, the award was given to Edward Vigil.

The honor was awarded on Friday afternoon by Helper City Councilwoman Michelle Goldsmith and Jean Boyack of Helper City Planning and Zoning. Vigil was given a commemorative yard sign that he will be able to display for as long as he desires.

Those that wish to have their yard featured in the yard of the month awards may nominate themselves for the upcoming months by contacting Helper City Hall. Yards that are noticed by members of the community may also be nominated.