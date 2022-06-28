Locals Shine at Worlds

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The 2022 Worlds National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) Tournament took place in Louisville, Kentucky over the weekend. It is a huge honor just to be invited to the prestigious event, but locals from Creekview, Castle Heights, Mont Harmon and Carbon High did more than simply attend the tournament. A list of the top standouts can be found below.

Creekview Elementary

Hunter Cowley shot a 277 in the IBO 3D to take second out of 68 fourth grade boys and ninth out of 171 elementary boys. Then, in the bullseye, he shot a 271 to take third out of 116 fourth grade boys.

Castle Heights

Castle Heights took 10th overall in both the bullseye and IBO 3D as a team. Grayson Sherman was the most consistent shooter, scoring 265 in both the bullseye and IBO 3D. In addition, Joseph Christensen led the Knights in the bullseye with a 269. Drew Arthur also had an impressive showing, scoring a 246 in the IBO 3D to take 10th out of 68 fourth grade boys.

Mont Harmon

The Pirates had another amazing weekend. As a school, Mont Harmon took second out of 34 middle schools in the bullseye and fifth out of 24 middle schools in the IBO 3D. Individually, Bayleigh Sinclair led the Pirates in the bullseye with a 287. That placed her tenth out of 163 eighth grade girls and 17th out of 432 middle school girls.

Spencer Pitcher scored 282 in bullseye to take eighth out of 129 seventh grade boys. Pitcher also scored 278 in IBO 3D to take 10 out of 80 seventh grade boys. Jantz Greenhalgh also shot a 282 in bullseye to take sixth out of 144 sixth grade boys. Lexi Cowley finished 10th out of 125 seventh grade girls with her 281 in the bullseye. Laycie Gregersen was incredible as she took third out of 144 sixth grade girls with a 280 in bullseye and fourth out of 77 sixth grade girls with a 272 in IBO 3D.

Maggie Truman was the high scorer in IBO 3D for Mont Harmon with a 284. She took 10th out of 94 eighth grade girls and 16th out of 233 middle school girls. Bracken Hanson scored a 280 in IBO 3D to take fourth out of 80 seventh grade boys and 16th out of 241 middle school boys. Next was Seth Jenson with a 278 to take 13th out of 87 eighth grade boys. Madisen Donathan finished ninth out of 62 seventh grade girls in IBO 3D.

Carbon High

Cheyanne Slaughter scored a 289 to take fourth out of 103 11th grad girls and 17th out of 393 high school girls. Finally, Jeremiah Ison shot a 278 in IBO 3D to take 23rd out of 42 12th grade boys.

Full results from the tournament can be found here.