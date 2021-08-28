Man Drowns at Millsite State Park

ETV News stock photo by Jamie Swank

ECSO Press Release

The Emery County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) Dispatch Center received a call around 2:15 p.m. Friday afternoon of a possible drowning at Millsite State Park. The caller stated that her husband had fallen off a paddle board and she could no longer see him.

Millsite Reservoir is at a very low level due to Utah’s exceptional drought and the boat dock is closed, making it impossible to launch large search and rescue boats. Personnel from Utah State Parks, Emery County Sheriff’s Office, Emery County Search and Rescue, and local citizens aided in the search using small boats and kayaks, as well as swimming. It was reported that the man was last seen about 30 yards from shore.

Searchers located the man’s body at 4:05 p.m. Friday afternoon in an area that was roughly eight feet deep. The victim was not wearing a life jacket at the time of the incident.

The victim has been identified as a 42-year-old male from Las Vegas. His name is not being released at this time. The man was in Emery County to watch the Emery High football game slated for Friday night.