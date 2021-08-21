Manti-La Sal Forest Seeks Comments on Snow Lake Restoration Project

By Julie Johansen

The Manti-La Sal National Forest Service’s Ferron/Price Ranger District is seeking information and comments from those interested or affected by a proposed Snow Lake Angler Access and Restoration Project. The district would like to consider comments before issuing a decision.

The project could include activities that restore, rehabilitate or stabilize roads and Forest Service trails to a more natural condition. The project is proposed as a Categorical Exclusion under 36CFR 220.6(e) (20). The purpose of this project is to mitigate impact to soils, vegetation and wetlands caused by prolonged unauthorized vehicle use from off National Forest Service Road 52328, Skyline Drive and along the shores of Snow Lake.

Snow Lake is located nine miles east of Manti, just east of the Skyline Drive at 10,162 feet and at the head of the Ferron Canyon drainage. The Snow Lake Angler Access and Restoration Project would include the following actions:

Stabilize the old roadbed from Skyline Drive to Snow Lake approximately .25 mile.

Designate a parking lot just above the lake, 80’x 80’.

Pock and seed unauthorized routes to protect soil and water resource.

Construct approximately 280 feet of barriers to protect rehabilitation efforts

The total area of disturbance would be approximately two acres. All of the work would be done by the Forest Service.

The responsible official would be Ferron/Price Ranger District Ranger Darren Olsen. He will decide on how to proceed with the action as described above, adopt some of the actions or do nothing at this time based on feedback from community members and information gathered on the project.

Comments are invited on this proposal. They can be hand written, hand delivered or electronic. All comments are accepted but will be most useful if received by Aug. 31. Please state “Snow Lake Access and Restoration” in the subject line if electronic or written on the envelope if replied by mail. All comments will be considered, even those submitted anonymously, but only those with contact information will be notified of the decision. Comments should be mailed to District Ranger Darren Olsen, Ferron/Price Ranger District, 115 West Canyon Road, P.O. Box 310, Ferron, Utah 84523.

All comments received, including those names and addresses, will be considered part of the public record for this project and be available for public inspection.