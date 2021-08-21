Young But Talented Panthers

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Pinnacle is ready to get back to the swing of things in a new volleyball season. The biggest change is that the Panthers will once again have a full region after Monument Valley, Whitehorse and Navajo Mountain all sat out last year. Monticello is also back in the region, as well, which will provide a test.

“I’m excited to have a full schedule again,” explained head coach Heidi Kay. “I’m sure we’re going to be pretty competitive with [our region]. They haven’t played in a year and we are evenly matched with Green River. Monticello will be a good challenge for us.”

The Panthers lost three seniors, but there are new seniors this year that appear ready to fill those roles. “We have three seniors that have stepped up and shown some leadership already,” Kay said. “We are a really young team this year, but we are pretty talented. We have a good group of ninth graders coming in that are pretty talented and very coachable.”

“I’m really excited to play again,” concluded Kay. “We will have a good time.”