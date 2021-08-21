New Year, New Coach

ETV News stock photo by Robin Hunt

Turnover continues at Green River after Megan Hatt will be replaced after one season as the volleyball coach. Although it will be the first year as head coach for Kira Hughes, she has been around the program plenty.

Hughes has been an assistant for the past three years and is planning on continuing with the changes that Hatt implemented last season. “We are rolling with what we did last year,” stated Hughes.

Nine of the 11 players are returners, so there should be some familiarity with the system. Three of those nine are seniors, who, along with their coach, are looking forward to a more normal season.

“I’m glad to have a region back,” stated Hughes. Monticello is back in the region while Monument Valley, Navajo Mountain and Whitehorse will all participate again after taking last year off due to coronavirus. “I’m hoping to be number one in region,” remarked Hughes.

The position comes with “a lot of nerves” according to Hughes, but she is “excited for the season.”