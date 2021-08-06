Manti-La Sal National Forest Removes Fire Restrictions

Press Release

Due to recent monsoonal storms and heavy rains, the Manti-La Sal National Forest removed all fire restrictions effective Aug. 6, 2021 at 12:01 a.m. This change applies to all National Forest System lands located within the Sanpete, Ferron/Price, Moab and Monticello Ranger Districts of the Manti-La Sal National Forest.

We urge you to make “fire sense” decisions that will drive down the number of human-caused wildfires. As seasons change, so do our practices to keep everyone safe and to protect the places we enjoy.

Please recreate and work responsibly. Know before you go – know how to prevent wildfires by properly using outdoor equipment, learn campfire safety, and check for fire restrictions and closures. Play it safe – from fireworks to camp stoves, understand the risk of your toys and tools and understand some may be restricted. Plan ahead – know the rules and regulations before you go. Play it safe – keep all ignition sources a safe distance away from vegetation. Help exercise “fire sense” in Utah and do your part to prevent unwanted human caused wildfires.

Remember that it is always illegal to leave a campfire unattended and that fireworks and exploding targets are never allowed on any federal land.

For more information on preventing unwanted human caused wildfires and updates on fire related information throughout the state of Utah, visit www.utahfireinfo.gov, go to Twitter @UtahWildfire and visit Instagram @utahfireinfo.