Manti Pushes Carbon to Five Sets

The Templars came to play on Thursday night when they visited the Dinos. Carbon started off hot and took the first set, 25-19, but Manti immediately answered back with a 25-19 win of its own.

Tied at a set apiece, the competition heated up. The Dinos came through with a 25-21 victory in the tightly-contested third set. With a chance to end the contest in the fourth, the Dinos were searching for the knockout blow. Manti, on the other hand, was fighting for its life and continued to battle. It was all tied up at 24 when the visitor dug deep and scored back-to-back points to win it 26-24.

Carbon remained composed in the deciding set and took care of business. The Dinos pulled away late to win the set 15-9 and seal the 3-2 victory.