T-Mobile Welcomed to Carbon County

The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for the new T-Mobile location in Price on Friday afternoon. Members of the chamber were joined by Carbon County royalty and T-Mobile executives to celebrate the occasion.

T-Mobile has made its home on Price City’s Main Street after remodeling the former credit union building. The local branch is managed by Sam Loveland, a Carbon County native.

The store offers well-known T-Mobile services as customers can activate wireless or prepaid services, purchase phones, tablets and accessories, and receive expert account and device troubleshooting. Employees at the store can also assist customers with small business plans and services as well as connecting products for home, family and auto. Upgrading and trading in phones can also be done at this location.

T-Mobile is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. The store is located at 830 East Main Street in front of Castle Country Hobby & Pawn. For more information on this T-Mobile location and its offerings, please click here.