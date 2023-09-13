Manti Sweeps Lady Dinos

ETV News Stock Photo by Traci Bishop

The Lady Dinos traveled to take on Manti for a region matchup on Tuesday. Carbon was looking to win its fourth straight against the Templars.

Manti came out strong, taking the first set 25-20. The Lady Templars followed that up with another 25-20 win to take the early lead. The Lady Dinos tried to rally, but Manti shut the door with a 25-17 victory in the third to take this one 3-0.

Carbon (9-2, 4-1 Region 12) will next host Emery (14-1, 4-1 Region 12) for a rivalry matchup on Thursday. The game is slated for 6:30 p.m. and will be streamed live online at etvnews.com/livesports.