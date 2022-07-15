Maverik Super Center Coming to Castle Dale

By Julie Johansen

The Castle Dale City Council, Zoning Administrator and Land Use Committee have been working with Maverik Inc. and the Utah Department of Transportation for the last 15 months to bring a great improvement to Castle Dale City in the form of a Maverik Super Center.

The new Maverik will be located at 715 East Main on State Road 10. The center will have a truck bay with ample room for large trailers and trucks to enter and exit the facility. It will also feature a separate car bay and convenience store.

Now that the dirt work has begun, it is expected to be complete and open for business in 140 days, which means an early November opening. Local contractors have been consigned to the beginning phases of construction. Nielsen Construction will be completing the dirt work and Wall Contractors will work on the concrete construction.