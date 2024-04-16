Millsite Golf Course Hosts Region Match *Photo Gallery*

Emery High School hosted a golf tournament at the Millsite golf course on Thursday afternoon. Richfield, Juab, Carbon, Manti, North Sanpete, Delta and Canyon View were all in attendance for the Par 72 course.

Cheyenne Bingham had a great day, scoring an 84 (+12) in the match, helping the Lady Spartans claim second place with an accumulated score of 379. Richfield would end up taking the top spot with a score of 320, followed by Emery, Juab (395), Carbon (433), Manti (436), North Sanpete (443), Delta (444) and Canyon View (517).

For the rest of the Lady Spartans, Brandee Larcival scored 91 (+19), Reagan Jackson with 99 (+27) and Claire Lindsey had a 105 (+33) on the day. For the Lady Dinos, Carley West scored an 85 (+13), followed by Kaylynn Black (+30), Grace Simms (+31) and Ashlyn Coho (+71).

Emery sits at sixth in the 3A overall standings and Carbon is in tenth for the team standings. In the individual rankings, Carley West is in fifth with an average of 84.86. Cheyenne Bingham climbs to seventeenth with 96.23. Grace Simms at the 20 spot with 98.6 and Brandee Larcival is in 22, with a 99.09 average adjusted score. The teams will head to Cedar City on Wednesday for their next region match.