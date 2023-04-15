New Code Enforcement Officer for Castle Dale City

By Julie Johansen

During the Castle Dale City Council meeting on Thursday, Terry Lofthouse was appointed as the new code enforcement/animal control officer for Castle Dale City. Lofthouse came to the city well qualified, having previously been law enforcement for Castle Dale City.

At the same meeting, Kerry Lake, the city’s zoning administrator, announced his retirement. Lake was told the position would be waiting for him if he desired to return.

Commissioner Keven Jensen presented Emery County’s Emergency Medical Special Service District management plan to the council. The proposed plan outlines Emery County Sheriff Tyson Huntington as the chairman, who will conduct meetings and oversee the board. The board should also include a member from each city, such as the mayor or an appointed representative.

The board will hire a director, which will be a full-time, paid position to oversee the garage leads. The garage leads will report to the city councils where the garage is located as well as support and encourage EMTs. Commissioner Jensen stated the special service district designation is necessary so that PILT (payment in lieu of taxes) and mineral lease funds can be used to finance the program. Castle Dale City also adopted Emery County’s Emergency Plan.

Amendments were approved to the Castle Dale City Cemetery ordinance. These amendments list permitted conditions for cremain burials and prohibit individual landscaping and decorating off the headstones.

The code development ordinance was also discussed and will be forwarded the land use committee for revision.

Councilman Brad Giles reported working with the Utah Department on Transportation to get sidewalks extended from R-Pizza to Maverik on the north side of east Main Street. The city is also trying to get four lanes on Main Street in that same area that would extend from Maverik to Cloward Lane on Highway 10.

A go-ahead notice was voted by the council to consider bids to begin the walking path along Ghost Road. Some grants have been received that have expiration dates and other grants have been applied for to be used as the majority of funding so the council felt work needs to begin.

Castle Dale maintenance foreman Nosh Arrien demonstrated with pictures the need for a new roof on the fire station. It was determined it was an immediate need. Funding will be applied for through Community Impact Board and other agencies.