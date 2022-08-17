Miss Teen, Miss Carbon County Crowned

By Taren Powell

The Miss Teen and Miss Carbon County Pageant took place on Saturday, Aug. 13 at Carbon High School. There were five phases of competition for the contestants, including private interview, fitness in active wear, talent, evening gown and on-stage question.

In the Miss Teen Carbon County pageant, the Most Photogenic Award went Burklee Brady. She also received $100 cash as the winner of the K.I.N.D. Award. The Committee Award and the $100 Miss Congeniality Scholarship went to Abby Bryant. Camryn Frandsen received the Amazing Fundraiser and People’s Choice awards as well as a $100 scholarship for the Service Award.

Abby Bryant was crowned as First Attendant and received a $500 scholarship. Camryn Frandsen received a $2,000 scholarship and was crowned as the new Miss Teen Carbon County for 2023.

In the Miss Carbon County pageant, Rylie Frandsen received $100 cash as the winner of the K.I.N.D. Award. She also received the $100 Miss Congeniality Scholarship. Shalyce Rauhala received the Amazing Fundraiser and Committee awards, and was the winner of the $100 scholarship for the Service Award.

Continuing, Eminie Elliott received the Most Photogenic and People’s Choice awards. The Miss Carbon County First Attendant went to Shalyce Rauhala, and the new Miss Carbon County 2023 title went to Eminie Elliott.

Don’t forget to follow the Miss Teen and Miss Carbon County social media pages where you can see them serve the community, implement their social platforms and represent Carbon County.

The Miss Carbon County Board would like to thank all of the contestants and their families, the Carbon County Commissioners, Kiwanis of Price City and the rest of the amazing sponsors. They would also like to thank Carbon High School and the staff who made this pageant possible.