Missing Carbon County Man Found Dead

Last week, the Price City Police Department (PCPD) made the announcement that Guadalupe “Lupe” Molinar had been reported missing.

Molinar was last in contact with friends and family on Oct. 8 and the PCPD began investigating his whereabouts. Law enforcement and members of the community searched nearby areas and places that Molinar would frequent.

“Because of his diminishing mental state, Lupe may have become disoriented and unable to find his way back home,” the PCPD had shared during the ongoing search.

On Sunday, the Price City Police announced that Molinar was located that evening, deceased and in the rural area that is southeast from his residence. The area he was located in was within Carbon County limits and his death is being investigated by the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office.

“Due to the active investigation that is being conducted by another agency, we will not be releasing any further information,” said the PCPD. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Lupe’s family and we thank all of those who have assisted in this investigation.”