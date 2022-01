Chloe Jane Sermon has been called to serve as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints serving in the San Diego Mormon Battalion Historic Site and the Raleigh, North Carolina mission.

She will be speaking on January 30 at 9 a.m. at the Castle Dale 1st Ward. She will be entering the MTC on February 7. Chloe is the daughter of Gabriel and Sally Sermon.