San Rafael Middle School’s Student of the Week | Kaicee

Kaicee is the 13-year-old daughter of Stephanie and Dane Behling of Ferron. She has a 3.97 GPA. She is very active in school, not just sports. She is her volleyball team captain, in the honor society, on the yearbook staff and is the 8th grade class president. She loves school. She loves writing, reading and her favorite thing to do is be a social butterfly. She loves to sing, make jewelry, and sell it on Facebook and Instagram. She loves painting and designing her own fashion items. In the future, she wants to run her own business, but she is still deciding exactly what to do. Kaicee is determined, stubborn and loving. She always wants to help people all the time.