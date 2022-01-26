Senior Night on the Mat *Photo Gallery*

The annual senior and alumni night took place in the Spartan Center on Tuesday night. Before the match, the Spartans recognized their 10 seniors for their hard work and dedication to the program. Those individuals included Maddex Christman, Derrick Canterberry, Tyrell Guymon, Hayes Dalton, Isaac Jensen, Kayden World, Sid Christiansen, Byron Christiansen, Tyler Stilson and Alex Mesler.

The opponent for the evening came in the form of Maple Mountain. Emery started off the evening strong with wins by pins from Hayden Christensen (113), Byron Christiansen (132) and Zeek Weber (138). Boden Christiansen (144) also won by decision, 11-6.

The Spartans then suffered a number of losses, making the match close. Maddex Christman (215) then pinned his opponent to seal the win. Monty Christiansen (106), Sid Christiansen (120) and Merritt Meccariello (126) all won by forfeit. Emery won the duel 45-33.