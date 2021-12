The auditorium at Mont Harmon Middle School was full to the brim with family members, fellow students, staff, friends and more as a holiday choir concert was hosted on Tuesday evening.

This evening concert began at 5:30 p.m. and despite the rainy weather, many came to support the singers. Presented in various groups, the choir students crooned many well-known songs to the crowd, bringing out the holiday spirit and honoring the holidays that are celebrated this time of year.