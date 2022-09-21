Mont Harmon Football Ready to Play

Carbon School District Press Release

Mont Harmon Football started training with weights three times a week in March; then they got out on the field in July and have been staying busy every week since then.

Coach Jordan Blanc said that he is really looking forward to the growth his team will have this year, “We have seen huge jumps of growth every year. We have started working out in the weight room and setting and tracking goals in the weight room, which has been a huge success in the progress of our players. Our goal is to send a great group of young men to the high school program every year. We have set some high goals as a team and hope we will achieve them all with a championship trophy to finish it off.”

Coach Blanc said that there are a few challenges that his team faces. Each year, they have a ton of eighth graders leave the program, which means that each year they always need the new varsity players – who have not had any varsity experience – to step up. This year, the team has two returning varsity offensive players, and one returning varsity defense player.

“So far this year the team has stepped up, and have picked up playing against higher competition very well,” Blanc said of the team.

Blanc spent a moment identifying challenges for his sixth grade program. “Our sixth grade program is great for all of our players. One thing we have to overcome is that a majority of our sixth graders are new to tackle football and we are playing teams that have been playing tackle football for three years already.” Blanc explained that his goal for the 6th grade program is to make the playoffs and start learning the fundamentals of football. Blanc said that his team has many stand-out athletes.

“Honestly the whole team works very hard. I want to recognize the whole team because they come every single day and bust their butts in practice and then some weeks will have two games. The work they put in on the field and in the classroom is amazing to watch. I would love to see more fans out to our games to support this team. They are a fun team to watch, and the energy they bring on game day is exciting to watch,” he said.

Coach Blanc included a team schedule and said that everyone in the community is welcome to come support our athletes. Check out the dates and try to make it to support your Pirates!