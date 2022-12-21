Morgan Snaps Emery’s Win Streak

After winning four games in 10 days, Morgan snapped Emery’s win streak on Tuesday. The Trojans took advantage of their home court as they outpaced the Spartans.

A slow start for Emery gave Morgan a 17-12 advantage after the opening period. The Spartans stepped up in a big way in the second quarter. They had their best offensive showing of the night as they outscored Morgan 21-14 in the second to take a two-point lead into the half, 33-31.

The Trojans were not ready to go down without a fight. Morgan rebounded in the third, flipping the script on Emery by outscoring the visiting team 20-13. The teams traded buckets in the final period, but it was not enough as Emery fell 74-66.

Center Brett Rasmussen led the Spartans in the loss, recording 15 points. Talon Tuttle and Wade Stilson were also in double digits with 13 and 12 points, respectively. Zack Tuttle added nine points to the stat sheet while four other Spartans chipped in points.

Emery (7-2) will have time to regroup during the holiday break. The team will hit the court again on Jan. 3 as the Spartans take on Enterprise (5-1). This game will be played on the big stage as the teams will face off at Vivint Smart Home Arena.