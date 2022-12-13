Pirates Start Weekend Off Right

ETV News Stock Photo by Jeff Barrett

Green River was home on Friday night to take on Telos. The Pirates had their way with the visitors and quickly went out in front 15-7.

The snowball continued from there as the Pirates held Telos to under 10 points in each quarter while averaging over 19 points themselves. They went on to win it 77-29 in dominating fashion.

Saturday’s game at Milford was a reversal, unfortunately. The Tigers took an early 22-4 lead and never looked back. Green River had a hard time finding its shots and came up short 51-29.

The Pirates (2-5) will next get ready for the Panther Winter Classic in Price this weekend.