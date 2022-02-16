Motocross Track Improvements on the Horizon

Recently, Nick Parker made an announcement regarding changes at the Carbon County motocross track. He stated that they have been working hand-in-hand with the State of Utah OHV & Parks Division as well as the Carbon County Commission for these changes.

A grant meeting was hosted on Feb. 8 and it was discovered that they will be awarded a large sum of money to begin the project, with 100% of the proceeds being put toward the track. There is a tentative date for a club meeting of Feb. 25.

“We know a lot of people are excited about this, just as we are,” said Parker. “This project will require commitment and dedication from all who want to be involved. Up to this point, we have operated as an informal club. Securing these funds will allow us to move forward and become more formal in the ways we will operate, such as club memberships, volunteer lists and structured meetings.”

Parker shared that they are very excited to have this opportunity to work alongside State Parks, Carbon County, and the citizens and enthusiasts to ensure a brighter future for all. This will also allow promoters to streamline the process of hosting races at the Carbon County motocross track. Furthermore, the project will work to guarantee a well-maintained and cared-for facility.

“As this project moves forward, the only thing I personally ask is that we refrain from negativity, not dwell on any negative energy from the past and that we take full advantage of this opportunity,” said Parker. “This is a win-win for everyone from a new rider all the way to promoters who wish to host races in Carbon County.”

To follow the progress at the track and receive updates, follow Carbon Emery MX on Facebook.