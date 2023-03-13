National School Breakfast Week Delights

Carbon School District Press Release

The week of March 6-10 was National School Breakfast Week. The theme for this year was “DIG Into Breakfast.” All across the nation, schools celebrated National School Breakfast Week.

Carbon School District (CSD) gave out a few prizes at each school location. Tonya Jones, the Child Nutrition Program Director for CSD, said, “We are so glad that we have a way to help students start their day out right with breakfast. Breakfast helps students across the nation concentrate better in their classes because they have a full belly. We encourage all students to eat breakfast at school if no breakfast is available at home.”