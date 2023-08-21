Spartan Runners Shine in Richfield

The Spartans topped the boys’ and girls’ races in Richfield on Saturday as Emery shined in its second race of the year. Runners from Emery, Canyon View, Manti, Richfield, Juab and South Sevier competed at the invitational.

Camdon Larsen was outstanding for the boys, finishing the race in 15:08, nearly 50 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher. Fellow Spartan Dillan Larsen was just behind in fourth place (16:38) with Jack Christiansen in sixth (16:44). Mason Hurdsman also cracked the top 10 with an eighth-place finish (16:46).

Other runners for the boys’ team included Stetson Albrecht (21st), Mason Stewart (23rd), Hayden Christiansen (25th), Jacob Erickson (29th), Chase Huggard (32nd), Tayden Allen (40th), Jamison Christiansen (43rd), Haylen Willis (52nd), Zander Robinson (55th), Ty Christiansen, (65th), Jace Frandsen (68th), Landon Braun (73rd), Porter Stilson (85th) and Tyler Frandsen (93rd).

Addie Hurst was the leader for the Lady Spartans, taking first place with a 18:44 time. Teammate Gentry Christiansen was close behind in second (19:07) while Carlie Hurst took seventh (20:40). Other runners for Emery included Melody Lake (21:56), Kylee Willis (35th), Autumn Rasmussen (43rd) and Kallee Lake (25:20).

In the end, Canyon View topped the boys’ race with 26 points, followed by Emery (40) and Manti (67). Canyon View also took the girls race with 46 points, followed by Emery with 60 and Richfield with 98.