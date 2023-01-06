Important and Controversial Issues Considered by Emery Public Lands

By Julie Johansen

The January meeting of the Emery County Public Lands Council tackled issues concerning many citizens in and around Emery County. As the meeting began, Chairman Rod Player announced that Les Wilberg and Bruce Wilson had been reassigned to the board. However, there are still two vacancies that anyone can apply for through the Emery County Commission. At that time, a motion to appoint Ray Peterson as vice chair of the council was made and passed unanimously.

Peterson commented that he usually read the mission statement of the council, but instead, he asked council members to please read it and remember their purpose as an advisory council to the commissioners. He then advised the large crowd at the meeting about the updates on the Little Cedar Mountain Bike Trail. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) scoping has extended the dates from Jan. 2 to Jan. 22.

Many members of the MECCA Bike Club were in attendance at the meeting. Board member Leon McElprang was asked if the permittees had been notified of the meeting or had they previously been to a meeting to discuss their feelings on the issues.

His reply was that their main concern was that with all the acres put in a recreation area by the Dingell Act, why this area outside needs to be used for a mountain bike trail. Jaydon Meade of the BLM stated that there were a lot of concerns and they are still reviewing options. He continued by requesting comments be sent to the BLM before the closing date of Jan. 22. He said that being specific on comments will really help. McElprang replied that one of the permittees was on his way to the meeting and the discussion was postponed until later in the meeting.

A letter drafted by Emery County nominating Kent Johnson of Green River to the State Wildlife Board was read by Chairman Player and approved by the council and will be mailed. Agencies then began their reports to the council.

Meade was first to present. He announced that Dana Truman would now be the acting field manager in the Price office while Kyle Beagley will now be working with leases and minerals. Meade announced five new campgrounds, including Cottonwood Canyon, News Joe’s (in the bouldering area), those designated camping spots in Buckhorn Wash, Temple Mountain and South Temple Wash Campground, that would now be fee campgrounds.

The fees are $15 per night or $50 for a large group. They are striving to make these payments available both digitally and in envelopes at the campground site. Dispersed camping in these areas will not be charged. This is also in effect for Forest Service campgrounds.

Dal Gray of the Division of Oil, Gas and Mining then explained that there had been a 15% decline in gas and oil drilling since 2008, but that has leveled out in the last two years. The number of applications have doubled in the last year, mainly in Carbon County. He was questioned about helium mining and replied that drilling is happening and helium is being located, though not in high quantities in the mines.

Daren Olsen, Forest Service Ranger, reported that this time of year, they are planning behind the scenes for next summer’s activities. The have received funding from the Great American Outdoors Act and Watershed Restoration Projects that have helped in restoration and building of campgrounds. Logging is moving from around Electric Lake to Joe’s Valley in the Redder Canyon area toward Potter Pond. These projects will probably be for the next 10 to 15 years.

The Forest Service is still working on the forest plan and will be looking for public involvement in April or May. Hunting gates on Horn Mountain, Muddy, Dragon and Rock Canyon have been closed as of Jan. 1. When asked about hiring, Olsen said they are hiring now, but summer employment applications are accepted in September or October for the next year.

Jim Wells, Goblin Valley Park Manager, reported that the equestrian trail is now complete and riders can go to Red Canyon now. He added that all state parks are now under new management, which will eventually change the use of the parks and make them more accessible to all types of travel. Wells stated that law enforcement in the parks are working to ensure that all roads and trails are used correctly and that new roads are not created.

Recreation Director Brian Curtis reminded everyone about House Bill 180, which requires that everyone over 18 complete a license course online before driving any type of motorized vehicle on public lands. There will also be new small license plates to attach to all motorized vehicles when drivers renew registration. This will also be necessary for out-of-state motorized vehicles operating in Utah.

In the Washington delegation reports, Kelsey Berg announced that Kent Wilson will now be working for Senator Mitt Romney in ten counties, including Emery County.

During citizen comments, livestock permittees concerned about the Little Cedar Mountain Bike trail voiced their feelings to the lands council and members of the audience. They spoke about the topography and archaeological aspects that would be disturbed by the trail. Other concerns were fences and water sources in the trail areas that they felt would greatly affect their operations. They once again mentioned the influx of traffic on the Swell that seems to not be enforced and were afraid of the outcome on the grazing areas.

Other citizens present stated they did not want it to become like Moab. They wondered about other areas for a bike trail and questioned public notices for all planning meetings. Peterson prepared a document for comment that all uses should follow the Emery County general plan. It was decided that an email with a draft of comments would be sent to all members of the lands council and replies need to be returned by Jan. 14 so that a comment stating the land council’s feelings could be sent to the BLM before the comment period ends.