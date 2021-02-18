New Miss Carbon County 2021 Announced

Press Release

The Miss Carbon County Scholarship Organization would like to announce Megan Mower as your new Miss Carbon County 2021.

Megan is the daughter of Daniel and Teresa Mower of Price. Megan is currently attending Dixie State University with a major in elementary education and minor in cosmetology. She attended Carbon High School where she graduated with high honors and served as volleyball captain.

She then attended USU Eastern where she was cheer captain and led the team to a national championship. While there, she also obtained her cosmetology license. She enjoys playing the piano and loves to travel. She was born a “fiery” redhead and LOVES the color PINK!

Megan is looking forward to serving Carbon County and promoting her Social Impact Initiative F.E.E.L. For Kids, which stands for Feed, Entertain, Exercise and Love. She has always loved little kids and loves the idea of helping them grow.

Megan will represent Carbon County at the Miss Utah Competition June 8-12, 2021.