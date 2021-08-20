Vehicles Collide at Intersection of Highway 6 and Carbonville Road

Authorities responded to an accident on Highway 6 near Carbonville Road on Friday afternoon.

The accident occurred around 12 p.m. and involved two vehicles. Local law enforcement responded to the scene along with fire and EMT crews.

Carbonville Road was closed for crews to assess the scene. Travelers are advised to use alternate routes while crews continue to work.

The exact cause of the accident and any possible injuries have not yet been released. Check back to ETV News for more information as it made available.