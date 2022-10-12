No. 2 Salt Lake Snaps USU Eastern’s Win Streak

Photo by Jeff Barrett

By Calvin Jensen

A 17-game win streak ended for the 5th ranked USU Eastern volleyball team as they fell to the No. 2 team in the nation, Salt Lake Community College, over the weekend. The Lady Eagles picked up a come-from-behind first set win but couldn’t maintain the momentum and dropped the following three sets for a final score of 1-3.

Outside hitter Haley McUne led the Eagle’s offense with 11 kills. Middle blocker Sydney Barlow and opposite hitter Sophia Anderson each put up five blocks on the net. Setter Jenna Thorkelson led in assists with 16 and McUne led the defense with 13 digs in the game.

No. 6 USU Eastern (20-4, 3-1) will return home to play Colorado Northwestern Community College (0-10, 0-4) on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. inside the Bunnell-Dmitrich Athletic Center.