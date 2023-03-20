No Answers for Manti

ETV News Stock Photo by Jamie Swank

The Dinos hit the road for the first time this season on Friday, traveling to play the Templars in Manti. They struggled to find entry into Manti’s fortress as they could not keep possession in the early going. Carbon then reassembled and mounted a few attacks to apply pressure.

It was Manti, though, that had the first opportunity. The Templars were awarded a penalty kick, but Dylan Curtis came through with a huge save to keep it level. Unfortunately, less than 10 minutes later, Manti was given another penalty kick and scored.

The Templars came out of the break with a 1-0 lead and went on to find another goal to make it 2-0. Carbon never did find a weakness in the Templars’ defense and went on to lose by that same score.

Carbon (2-1) will continue on the road to play Emery (0-3) on Tuesday.