A Notice of Intent for the following project submitted in accordance with R307-401-1, Utah Administrative Code (UAC), has been received for consideration by the Director:

Company Name:

Canyon Fuel Company, LLC

Location:

Canyon Fuel Company, LLC – Skyline Mines – Eccles Canyon, Scofield, UT

Project Description:

Canyon Fuel Company, LLC (Canyon Fuel) has requested a modification Approval Order DAQE-AN100920001-15 to install two (2) emergency generator engines. The new engines will have ratings of 2,000 HP each. Potential to Emit was re-evaluated as part of this modification based on the updated equipment list. Equipment at the site consists of two (2) crushers, two (2) screens, two (2) bins, three (3) silos, two (2) emergency generator engines, nine (9) baghouses, fifteen (15) space heaters, two (2) boilers, one (1) chute, and various conveyors.

The completed engineering evaluation and air quality impact analysis showed the proposed project meets the requirements of federal air quality regulations and the State air quality rules. The Director intends to issue an Approval Order pending a 30-day public comment period. The project proposal, estimate of the effect on local air quality and draft Approval Order are available for public inspection and comment at the Utah Division of Air Quality, 195 North 1950 West, Salt Lake City, UT 84116. Written comments received by the Division at this same address on or before September 24, 2021 will be considered in making the final decision on the approval/disapproval of the proposed project. Email comments will also be accepted at jries@utah.gov. If anyone so requests to the Director in writing within 15 days of publication of this notice, a hearing will be held in accordance with R307-401-7, UAC.

Under Section 19-1-301.5, a person who wishes to challenge a Permit Order may only raise an issue or argument during an adjudicatory proceeding that was raised during the public comment period and was supported with sufficient information or documentation to enable the Director to fully consider the substance and significance of the issue.

Date of Notice: August 25, 2021

Published in the ETV Newspaper August 25, 2021.