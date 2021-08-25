PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

Public notice is hereby given that Orangeville City will hold a public hearing meeting on September 9 at 7:00pm at Orangeville City Hall, 25 North Main Street, for the purpose of:

• Reopen Budget 2020-2021 to approve interfund transfers

• Rezoning for Joes Valley Properties

To address the council during the hearing on these items, please notify Orangeville City Office at the above address at least three days prior to the meeting or call 435-748-0010.

Maegan Wilberg

Recorder

Published in the ETV Newspaper August 25 and September 1, 2021.