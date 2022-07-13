A Notice of Intent for the following project submitted in accordance with R307-401-1, Utah Administrative Code (UAC), has been received for consideration by the Director:

Company Name: Savage Services Corporation

Location: Savage Services Corporation – Savage Energy Terminal – 2025 East 5000 South, Price, UT

Project Description: Savage Services Corporation (Savage) operates the Savage Energy Terminal located in Price in Carbon County. Savage operates terminals to transload coal and crude oil. Coal is trucked in, crushed, screened, stored in piles and transloaded to railcars. Crude oil is transloaded via submerged loading with a vapor balance line using mobile transfer racks that pump crude oil between trucks and railcars. Savage has requested a modification to allow petroleum products to be transloaded on site. Vapor pressures for the petroleum products transloaded shall be limited to 2 Psia. Through-put shall remain unchanged at 4,380,000 bbls. The existing vapor filtration system and loading racks will be used for the petroleum loading operations. Savage has also requested an additional service to blow load magnesium hydroxide at 12,000 tpy. This new service shall include a baghouse to control emissions from the operations. In addition, Savage will reduce through-put for coal loading from 9,500,000 to 7,000,000 tpy.

The completed engineering evaluation and air quality impact analysis showed the proposed project meets the requirements of federal air quality regulations and the State air quality rules. The Director intends to issue an Approval Order pending a 30-day public comment period. The project proposal, estimate of the effect on local air quality and draft Approval Order are available for public inspection and comment at the Utah Division of Air Quality, 195 North 1950 West, Salt Lake City, UT 84116. Written comments received by the Division at this same address on or before August 12, 2022 will be considered in making the final decision on the approval/disapproval of the proposed project. Email comments will also be accepted at ehe@utah.gov. If anyone so requests to the Director in writing within 15 days of publication of this notice, a hearing will be held in accordance with R307-401-7, UAC.

Under Section 19-1-301.5, a person who wishes to challenge a Permit Order may only raise an issue or argument during an adjudicatory proceeding that was raised during the public comment period and was supported with sufficient information or documentation to enable the Director to fully consider the substance and significance of the issue.

Published in the ETV Newspaper July 13, 2022.