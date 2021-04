East Carbon City will hold a Public Hearing on May 4, 2021 at 6:30 P.M. The purpose of the public hearing is to receive public comment on a garbage rate increase. The public hearing will be held at East Carbon City Hall, 101 West Geneva Dr., East Carbon, Utah 84520. This meeting will be held at the City Hall and also on Zoom.

Published in the ETV Newspaper April 14 and April 21, 2021.