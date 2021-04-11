PUBLIC NOTICE

The Mulan Sale is located within Township 15S, Range 6E, Sections 16, and 21, Meridian Code 26. The Forest Service will receive sealed bids in public at Sanpete Ranger District, 540 North Main, Ephraim Utah, 84642 (435) 283-4151 at 11:00 AM local time on 05/18/2021 for an estimated volume of 408.3 CCF of Dead Engelmann Spruce – Other non-saw marked or otherwise designated for cutting. In addition, there is within the sale area an unestimated volume of Subalpine Fir fuelwood, and Aspen – Small fuelwood that the bidder may agree to remove at a fixed rate. The Forest Service reserves the right to reject any and all bids. Interested parties may obtain a prospectus from the office listed below. A prospectus, bid form, and complete information concerning the timber, the conditions of sale, and submission of bids is available to the public from the Sanpete Ranger District, 540 North Main, Ephraim Utah, 84642 (435) 283-4151. The USDA is an equal opportunity provider and employer.

Published in the ETV Newspaper April 14, 2021.