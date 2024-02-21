PUBLIC NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that a vacancy has occurred in the Ferron City Council. A vacancy in a council office is filled by appointment of the city council. The appointment is until December 31,2025.

This vacancy will be filled during a City Council Meeting scheduled for Wednesday, March 6, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. in the Ferron City Hall located at 20 East Main Street, Ferron, Utah.

Anyone interested may submit a letter of consideration to the City Recorder during regular business hours on or before March 5, 2024, no later than 5:00 p.m. The person appointed to fill the vacancy must meet the qualifications for office and be a registered voter residing with the City of Ferron.

Barbara Bowles

City Recorder, Ferron City

Published in the ETV Newspaper February 21 and February 28, 2024.