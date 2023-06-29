Price City Announces Planned Power Outage

Beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday, June 30, there will be a planned power outage in Price City that is slated to last approximately seven hours, until 4 p.m. that day.

According to the Price Municipal Corporation, the outage will affect some, but not all, of the Price City electric utility customers between 200 West and Carbon Avenue from 200 South to 300 South. Notices were attempted to be delivered to affected businesses and homes.

The crews will work to limit the duration of the outage to a minimum while repairs and replacements of critical components of the electrical infrastructure, which are damaged or beginning to fail, are being made.

“Please make necessary arrangements for home health care, personal and business needs, and travel before the power outage,” Price Municipal shared. “Residents who rely on oxygen are encouraged to contact their service providers for temporary oxygen provisions prior to the beginning of the outage.”

For more information regarding the outage, contact the Price City Electrical Department at (435) 636-3166 or by emailing power@priceutah.net.