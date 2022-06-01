NOTICE OF ELECTION TO EMERY COUNTY VOTERS

Ballots will be mailed to all registered Republicans June 7, 2022. (This is the only party having a primary election in Emery County.) If you do not receive your by mail ballot please contact the Clerk/Auditor’s office at (435) 381-3550. If you choose to vote in person you may come in beginning June 14, 2022 weekdays through June 24, 2022. The office hours are 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and on election day from 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. Please bring your photo id and the mail in ballot you received (to save you time). If you do not have the mail in ballot that was sent we will void and reissue you a new ballot.

The voter registration deadline is June 17, 2022. If you find you have not registered to vote by that date your are still eligible to vote a provisional ballot on election day. Please bring your photo id and a secondary id which shows your physical address.

Voters with a Disability:

An individual with a disability, or is blind, unable to read or write or is physically unable to vote a mailed ballot, may be given assistance by an individual of the voter’s choice.

If you cannot read or mark a mailed ballot, we can provide assistance or the use of a voting machine (or substitute “ballot marking device”) with accessible features (e.g. audio ballot, touch screen, large print, high contrast). Please contact (435) 381-3550 to make arrangements for assistance.

Published in the ETV Newspaper June 1, 2022.