PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE is hereby given that the 2023 Tentative Budget for the City of Green River is available at the City Office located at 460 East Main Street. The public is welcome to view the tentative budget or request copies of it at the City Office during regular business hours. The Green River City Council will hold a Budget Public Hearing for the 2022 budget amendments and the 2023 proposed budget on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. or soon thereafter as possible. All interested persons will be given an opportunity to be heard for or against the proposed budgets.

Published in the ETV Newspaper June 1, 2022.