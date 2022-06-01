REQUEST FOR SEALED BIDS FOR PURCHASE OF REAL PROPERTY

Carbon County is soliciting sealed bids for the purchase of real property owned by Carbon County, situated at 28 South 100 East in Price, Utah. The property was previously used as the Southeastern Utah Health Department building of Price, Utah. The fair market value of the property, as determined by a recently obtained appraisal, is $500,000.

Each bid shall have the name, address, phone number, and email address of the bidder along with the purchase price that the bidder is willing to pay. The Bid should also state the intended use of the building. Bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope marked “Old Health Department” to the Carbon County Clerk at 751 East 100 North, Price, UT 84501, and must be received no later than 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 14, 2022. Bids will be opened at the Carbon County Commission meeting on June 15, 2022, at 4:30 p.m., at 751 East 100 North, Price, UT.

The sale of the property does not include any mineral rights, and all mineral rights pertaining to the parcels will be retained by Carbon County.

Each bidder agrees that the property will be conveyed “as is”, subject to any liens, encumbrances, and claims. The County disclaims any warranty that the property is suitable for any particular purpose. Carbon County reserves the right to reject any and all offers for the purchase of the property, and to waive any informality of any bid submitted. Carbon County also reserves the right to consider the benefit to the community of the intended use along with the bid amount when selecting the winning bid. Faxed proposals will not be accepted.

Additional questions should be addressed to the Carbon County Board of Commissioners at (435) 636-3226.

