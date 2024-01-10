NOTICE OF MEETING SCHEDULE – PRICE RIVER WATERSHED CONSERVATION DISTRICT

Notice is hereby given that the Price River Watershed Conservation District will hold its official meetings at the USDA Service Center at 599 B West Price River Drive, UT on the following dates for 2024:
2024 Meeting Dates
January 10 – 6pm
February 14– 6pm
March 13 – 6pm
April 10– 7pm
May 8– 7pm
June 12– 7pm
July 10– 7pm
August 14 – 7pm
September 11 – 7pm
October 9 – 7pm
November 13 – 6pm
December 11 – 6pm
All meetings are open to the public. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, individuals needing special accommodations (including auxiliary communicative aids and services) during this meeting should notify Julie Weber at 435-381-2300 Ext. 101
Published in the ETV Newspaper January 10, 2024.