NOTICE OF MEETING SCHEDULE – PRICE RIVER WATERSHED CONSERVATION DISTRICT

Notice is hereby given that the Price River Watershed Conservation District will hold its official meetings at the USDA Service Center at 599 B West Price River Drive, UT on the following dates for 2024:

2024 Meeting Dates

January 10 – 6pm

February 14– 6pm

March 13 – 6pm

April 10– 7pm

May 8– 7pm

June 12– 7pm

July 10– 7pm

August 14 – 7pm

September 11 – 7pm

October 9 – 7pm

November 13 – 6pm

December 11 – 6pm

All meetings are open to the public. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, individuals needing special accommodations (including auxiliary communicative aids and services) during this meeting should notify Julie Weber at 435-381-2300 Ext. 101

Published in the ETV Newspaper January 10, 2024.