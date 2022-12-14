ORDINANCE NO. 2023-01

Notice is hereby given that the Board of Officers of the Scofield Reservoir Special Service District met in regular meeting on December 7, 2022, and established the following Quarterly Meeting dates for the 2023 District Board. All meetings will commence at 10:00 a.m. and be held in the Carbon County Administration Building located at 751 East 100 North, Price, Utah 2nd Floor Conference Room

Wednesday, April 6, 2023 10:00 a.m.

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 10:00 a.m.

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 10:00 a.m.

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 10:00 a.m.

PASSED this 7th day of December, 2022 by the BOARD OF OFFICERS OF THE SCOFIELD RESERVOIR SPECIAL SERVICE DISTRICT.

Signed:

Ted Helsten, Chairman

Published in the ETV Newspaper December 14, 2022.