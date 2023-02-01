NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

The following described property will be sold at public auction to the highest bidder, payable in lawful money of the United States at the time of sale, on the front steps of the Carbon County Seventh District Court, 120 East Main Street, Price, Utah 84501, on MARCH 7, 2023 at 11:00 am of said day, for the purpose of foreclosing a trust deed dated December 4, 2018, , and executed by FRANKIE C ORI, INDIVIDUALLY, as Trustor(s), in favor of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. (“MERS”) SOLELY AS NOMINEE FOR BANK OF UTAH, its successors and assigns, as Beneficiary, and South Eastern Utah Title Company, as Trustee, which Trust Deed was recorded on December 5, 2018, as Entry No. 843984, in Book 918, at Page 629, in the Official Records of Carbon County, State of Utah covering real property purportedly located at 8 South 4th Avenue, Helper, Utah 84526 in Carbon County, Utah, and more particularly described as:

ALL OF LOT 13 AND THE NORTH 20 FEET OF LOT 12, BLOCK 3, PORTER ADDITION TO HELPER CITY, ACCORDING TO THE OFFICIAL PLAT THEREOF, RECORDS OF THE CARBON COUNTY RECORDER. 1A-1008-0038

The current Beneficiary of the trust deed is UTAH HOUSING CORPORATION, and the record owner of the property as of the recording of the Notice of Default is FRANKIE C ORI, INDIVIDUALLY.

Bidders must tender to the trustee a $20,000.00 deposit at the sale and the balance of the purchase price by 2:00 p.m. the day following the sale. Both the deposit and the balance must be paid to Smith Knowles PC in the form of a wire transfer, cashier’s check or certified funds. Cash payments, personal checks or trust checks are not accepted.

DATED: January 30, 2023

LINCOLN TITLE INSURANCE AGENCY

By: Kenyon D. DoveIts: Authorized Agent

Telephone: (801) 476-0303

web site: www.smithknowles.com

SK File No. 20.0339

Published in the ETV Newspaper February 1, February 8 and February 15, 2023.