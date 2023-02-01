NOTICE TO CREDITORS – In the matter of the Estate of JAMES EDWIN HANLEY

TINA COVINGTON, whose address is c/o HAYMOND LAW, 1526 W. Ute Blvd. Ste 203, Park City UT 84098 is the Personal Representative of the above entitled estate in Probate # 223700067.

Creditors of the estate are hereby notified to: (1) deliver or mail their written claims to the successor c/o HAYMOND LAW at the address above; (2) file their written claim with the Clerk of the District Court in Carbon County, or (3) present their claims as required by Utah law within three months after the date of the first publication of this notice or be forever barred.

Published in the ETV Newspaper February 1, February 8 and February 15, 2023.