Officers Seek Information After 27 Geese Left to Waste

DWR News Release

Utah Division of Wildlife Resources conservation officers are seeking information after 27 Canada geese were left to waste in trash bags in Farr West earlier this month.

DWR conservation officers received a report of the geese through the UTiP hotline on April 21. Officers responded and located the geese in trash bags floating in a canal near 2000 West and 4000 North in Farr West. All 27 geese were still fully intact with no attempt made to remove the meat. This violation is a misdemeanor charge.

Upon further investigation, officers discovered the geese had been shot with shotguns. However, it’s unclear whether the geese were shot during the waterfowl hunting season or afterward.

Anyone with information regarding the illegal killing of these geese, or any other wildlife-related crimes in Utah, is encouraged to report it to DWR conservation officers in one of the following ways:

By calling the UTiP Hotline at (800) 662-3337

The UTDWR Law Enforcement app

By texting 847411

Online through the DWR website; however, contact with an officer may be limited with this option

If you have information about this specific case, you can also contact DWR Conservation Officer Brooklyn Evans at (385) 290-5754. Rewards are available, and requests for confidentiality are respected.

Every year, Utah conservation officers conduct numerous investigations into the illegal killing of wildlife. In 2021, officers confirmed 1,153 animals were illegally killed valued over $610,000.