Spartans Sweep Red Devils

ETV News Stock Photo by Rileigh Meccariello

The Spartans brought their brooms to Moab on Wednesday, looking for the season sweep over the Red Devils. Emery immediately went to work and drove home two runs in the first.

The Spartans continued the attack with two more runs in the third and eventually went up 7-2. Then, in the seventh, they blew the game wide open, doubling up their score to win it 14-2.

Gannon Ward was excellent on the mound. He pitched a no-hitter through four innings and picked up the win. Hayden Abrams came in and closed it out, only giving up two hits in the final three innings.

If that was not enough, the duo also excelled at the plate. The former went 3-5 with a double, triple and a homerun. He also led the team with five RBIs in the contest. The latter, meanwhile, finished 4-5.

Wade Stilson continued to rake by going 4-4 with a double and two triples to go along with his three runs scored and two ribbies. In addition, Mason Stilson and Evan Christiansen each went 2-4.

Next week, Emery (9-6, 4-2) will take on Richfield (4-6, 0-2). The teams will meet in Richfield for a doubleheader on Tuesday before playing in Castle Dale on Friday.