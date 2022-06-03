William Roger Brown Sr.

He was a great man, very friendly and always had a smile. He survived is by his wife Eva and his son William R. Brown Jr., Chad, Floyd, Denise, Dean, and Brenda, and his sisters and brothers, Pam and Carol, and Bob and Bent, and grandkids Matt Brown, Steven Brown, Jojo and Ruby, and Kimmy Brown.

William R. Brown Sr. worked at Walmart for 10 years. He loved working on cars and being with his friends and family. He loved playing pool and horseshoes and making sure his family had everything they needed. He was a great dad, a great husband and a great friend. He will be missed but never forgotten. We all love you, dad.