Press Release

On Friday, Sept. 24, USARA (Utah Support Advocates for Recovery Awareness) hosted Carbon and Emery counties’ inaugural Recovery Day event.

USARA is a local non-profit recovery center offering recovery support services and support groups at no cost. USARA’s mission is to connect and inspire communities to advocate for addiction recovery. The organization envisions a Utah where recovery community and connection are recognized as the most valuable assets for people to recover from addiction.

The day was full of activities, beginning with a resources fair, yard games, a free raffle with amazing prizes and a grand prize of a car for a lucky person in recovery, donated by JN Auto. The evening was capped off with a softball game of law enforcement, first responders and people in recovery.

The theme of the event was Recovery is for Everyone. Every Person. Every Family. Every Community. USARA looks forward to bringing continued support, education and stigma reduction to the community, community partners and the recovery community.

USARA would like to thank its partners, including Four Corners Community Behavioral Health, Castleview Hospital and StepOne Services. Those that want to get more involved or have any questions should contact Mersades Morgan at USARA at 91 E. Main St. Price, UT 84501 or (877) 590-5965.